A plane flipped over while trying to land on a snow-covered runway at the Tobermory Airport, police say.

A report of a plane crash brought emergency crews to the airport around 10 p.m. Monday.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say the Cessna 172 Seahawk flipped after getting its wheels came in contact with the snow.

The pilot, a Cambridge man, was able to get out of the plane unhurt. The plane received significant damage.

According to police, the plane is registered to a company based in Breslau.