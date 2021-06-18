Advertisement
Pilot injured after home-built plane crashes in Dutton, Ont.
A single-engine plane crashed into a home under construction in Dutton, Ont. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Source: Elgin County OPP)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 67-year-old pilot suffered serious, life-altering injuries after a home-built aircraft crashed in Dutton, Ont. on Thursday.
Elgin County OPP, Dutton/Dunwich firefighters and EMS responded to the area of Leitch Street around 6:15 p.m.
On arrival, OPP say they found a Rutan, Long-EZ, single-engine piston, armature homebuilt aircraft, had gone down short of a grass landing strip and collided with the foundation of a home that was being built in a new subdivision.
A 67-year-old Dutton resident, who was the plane's lone occupant, was extricated by firefighters and airlifted to hospital.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been called in to investigate.