LONDON, ONT. -- The 14th Annual Pillar Community Innovation Awards took place Thursday evening.

Their first Interactive Virtual Event featured their usual artistic flair to set the mood for the event.

The evening highlights award recipients in categories including Innovation, Leadership, Impact, Collaboration, and Community Choice.

The following received awards Thursday evening:

Community Innovation: The Atrium Project



The Atrium Project Community Leadership: Arielle Kayabaga



Arielle Kayabaga Community Impact: Dribbling down Barriers



Dribbling down Barriers Community Collaboration: Free Rides for Essential Workers



Free Rides for Essential Workers Community Choice: Andrew's Legacy

"While it is up to each of us to decide our role in shifting the broken systems that have brought us to this moment, I hope all of us here tonight walk away with renewed energy and focus to see what is possible," said Michelle Baldwin, Executive Director at Pillar Nonprofit Network.