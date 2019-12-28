LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have launched an investigation after 130 pigs were allegedly stolen from a South West Oxford Township farm.

Police say the six-month-old pigs, weighing 300 pounds each, were taken from the property in November.

A farmer reported the incident to the OPP on Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m.

Police have determined the pigs were taken between Nov. 9 and Nov. 29.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them.