Pigs stolen from South West Oxford farm: OPP
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:21PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have launched an investigation after 130 pigs were allegedly stolen from a South West Oxford Township farm.
Police say the six-month-old pigs, weighing 300 pounds each, were taken from the property in November.
A farmer reported the incident to the OPP on Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m.
Police have determined the pigs were taken between Nov. 9 and Nov. 29.
OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them.