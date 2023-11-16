'Picture perfect' weather for London area on Thursday

The forecast will be picture perfect in the London region on Thursday.

Daytime highs are expected to reach anywhere from 14 C to 16 C stretching from Windsor to Sarnia, London and Goderich.

According to CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison, winds will pick up Thursday evening in advance of a cold front that will bring cloud cover and rainfall as we head into late Thursday night.

"The bulk of the rain will hold of until Friday morning... this front will cross all of southern Ontario and bring a much cooler air mass as we head into the weekend," said Atchison.

