LONDON, ONT. -- OPP in Haldimand County were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle on Saturday.

Shortly after 10 p.m, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both females were approached by a pickup truck with at least two passengers as they walked on South Coast Drive.

After following the girls, and allegedly asking them to expose themselves, the truck left after the pair ran to their residence.

The driver of the truck is described as:

white male

between the ages of 30-50 years of age

beard

dark hair

driving a black-coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck

The OPP are asking for assistance to identify the vehicle and driver, and they area reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.