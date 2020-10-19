LONDON, ONT -- Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a home on Elliot Street early Monday morning.

It was around 3 a.m. when the call came in to report that a vehicle had crashed into a home.

According to fire officials no one was home at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile police say the occupants of the pickup fled the area.

Pictures from the scene show a black truck wedged into the front of a bungalow.

Police tell CTV News that they are investigating and remain on scene Monday morning, but so far no charges have been laid.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, more to come…