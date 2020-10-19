Advertisement
Pickup truck crashes into home on Elliot Street
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 6:35AM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 19, 2020 6:44AM EDT
A vehicle crashed into a home on Elliot Street early Monday morning. (London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a home on Elliot Street early Monday morning.
It was around 3 a.m. when the call came in to report that a vehicle had crashed into a home.
According to fire officials no one was home at the time of the crash.
Meanwhile police say the occupants of the pickup fled the area.
Pictures from the scene show a black truck wedged into the front of a bungalow.
Police tell CTV News that they are investigating and remain on scene Monday morning, but so far no charges have been laid.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, more to come…