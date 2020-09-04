MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in a gas bar robbery last week.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Esso station at 60 Adelaide St. N., just south of Hamilton Road.

Investigators say a male suspect armed with a knife entered and walked past the employee behind the counter.

He reportedly took cash and lottery tickets before fleeing the scene on foot.

A police search of trhe area failed to locate the suspect.

He is described as white, about 35 years old, five-feet-ten-inches tall with a thin build. He was dressed completely in black.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.