Advertisement
Photos of suspect in London, Ont. gas station robbery released
A suspect in a London, Ont. gas bar robbery on Aug. 27, 2020 is seen in these images released by the London Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in a gas bar robbery last week.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Esso station at 60 Adelaide St. N., just south of Hamilton Road.
Investigators say a male suspect armed with a knife entered and walked past the employee behind the counter.
He reportedly took cash and lottery tickets before fleeing the scene on foot.
A police search of trhe area failed to locate the suspect.
He is described as white, about 35 years old, five-feet-ten-inches tall with a thin build. He was dressed completely in black.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.