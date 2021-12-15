Photo released of suspect sought in sexual assault investigation
A suspect sought in connection with an alleged sexual assault on Saturday, June 19, 2021 is seen in this photo released by the London Police Service.
London police are looking for public help to identify a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on June 19 inside a residence in the 400 block of King Street.
Police say a woman was sexually assaulted in the home by a man she had met earlier in the night. She was not physically injured.
Police have obtained a photo and are asking for public help to identify the man.
He is described as a Black male, about six feet tall, with a heavy build and wearing a red ‘snapback’ baseball cap and black T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.