Phillies manager honoured by hometown Ontario museum

A display in honour of Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is displayed at the Moore Museum. Pictured are museum coordinator Fiona Doherty (left) and assistant Kari Boone in Mooretown, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) A display in honour of Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is displayed at the Moore Museum. Pictured are museum coordinator Fiona Doherty (left) and assistant Kari Boone in Mooretown, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver