

CTV London





Six people were able to escape unharmed, but several small pets died in a house fire in Mount Brydges on Tuesday.

Officials say residents were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.

Fire crews worked to contain the fire to the first floor of the home on Helen Street, however there was heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

Damage is estimated to be $380,000 for the structure and its contents.

A faulty electrical cord has been determined as the cause of the fire.