Petrolia school closed Friday due to police concerns regarding potential threat

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB), in tandem with the OPP, have decided to close Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School (LCCVI) on Friday because of concerns involving a potential threat.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the LKDSB said the school, located in Petrolia, Ont., will be closed to in-person learning on Friday, and all classes will be moved online for remote learning.

Concerns regarding a threat to the school were initially raised on Thursday after graffiti was found in the school at the end of the day.

According to the release, LKDSB decided to close the school Friday in order to give police time to investigate the incident.

“Student and staff safety are a top priority for the LKDSB and we follow the direction of local police regarding matters of school safety,” said Director John Howitt.

For the most up-to-date information, people can visit the LKDSB website.