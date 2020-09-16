LONDON, ONT -- Lambton OPP are searching for a suspect they say robbed a business in Petrolia.

Police say about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect entered the building in the 400 block of Petrolia Line brandishing a weapon.

He fled the scene and is still at large.

He is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s, standing six-feet tall. He has blond hair and was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants, black gloves, a mask and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.