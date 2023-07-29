Pet owner charged after leaving dog inside hot car in Grand Bend

A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.

According to a tweet from West Region OPP, on the weekend of July 22-23 officers in Grand Bend assisted in a rescue after a dog was discovered locked inside a hot car.

Upon arrival, the owner was arrested and charged by police for causing injury to an animal.

The daytime high last weekend in Grand Bend reached approximately 25 C.

Lambton County OPP remind the public to “Never leave animals in a hot car.”