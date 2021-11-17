Perth-Wellington MPP not seeking re-election

Exeter, Ont. -

Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece will not seek re-election in the upcoming 2022 provincial election.

In a statement released Wednesday, Pettapiece said, “For over 10 years, it has been an honour and privilege to represent the people of Perth-Wellington as their Member of Provincial Parliament. In this job, trust is earned by helping people — one constituent at a time, one day at a time. I am grateful for their trust.”

The now 73-year-old was first elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP in 2011, defeating incumbent Liberal John Wilkinson.

He is currently the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

“This month I turned 73. Running again would mean committing, potentially, to another four-year term. For a full-time MPP, the hours are often long. In retiring, I choose instead to spend those hours as a full-time husband, father and Grandfather,” said Pettapiece.