Perth County resident out $28K after fraudulent money transfer

A Perth County resident is out $28,000 after falling victim to alleged fraud.

Police started an investigation on Oct. 27 after getting a call from a person who reported being a victim of fraud between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.

According to police, the victim sold a trailer to a company out of Markham, Ont. Payment was sent and a tow company picked up the trailer.

Police then say the victim was notified on Oct. 27 that the money they were sent for the trailer was fraudulently sent — the business is out $28,000.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP remind the public that fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money.

If you have been a victim of fraud, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.