Perth County OPP investigating after man impersonates police officer

OPP in Perth County are warning the public after a man allegedly impersonated a police officer and conducted a traffic stop in the Municipality of North Perth over the weekend.

According to a press release from Perth County OPP, on Oct. 16 police responded to a report of a man impersonating a police officer. Police say they received a complaint from a driver who had been stopped on Perth Line 88 in the Municipality of North Perth.

Police say the driver was approached by an individual with the following description:

A white heavy-set male

Approximately in his 50's

Navy blue outfit

White New Balance running shoes

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with bar and lights on the front grill, and no markings.

OPP remind the public that citizens may ask a police officer to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank officer’s badge and warrant card, and add that a police officer will be able to provide this information without delay.

Police are asking the public that if they have been stopped by a male who matches this description, to contact their local OPP detachment immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.