WINGHAM, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital for observation following a fire near Rostock.

Fire crews from Milverton, Sebringville, and Monkton were called to a blaze at a home on Road 135, just north of Rostock, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, the occupants of the home were safely outside, but the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the home, but it was destroyed. The person taken to hospital was later released.

No damage estimate or cause has been provided yet.

Road 135 re-opened north of Rostock early Monday.