Perth County house destroyed by fire
Published Monday, February 17, 2020 1:41PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 17, 2020 1:46PM EST
A fire destroyed a home near Rostock and sent one person to hospital on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Twitter / @ChiefBillHunter
WINGHAM, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital for observation following a fire near Rostock.
Fire crews from Milverton, Sebringville, and Monkton were called to a blaze at a home on Road 135, just north of Rostock, around 6 p.m. Sunday.
When crews arrived, the occupants of the home were safely outside, but the home was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the home, but it was destroyed. The person taken to hospital was later released.
No damage estimate or cause has been provided yet.
Road 135 re-opened north of Rostock early Monday.