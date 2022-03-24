Person suffers burns, smoke inhalation following early morning fire in Sarnia, Ont.

One person was injured following a fire at a Sarnia triplex early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze in the 100 block of Euphemia Street around 2 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighters were greeted with flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

All occupants managed to get out, but one person had to be taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire was accidental caused by candles and damage is pegged at $150,000. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

Meanwhile, crews had to deal with a second overnight fire on Alice Street. A pot on the stove is to blame and there were no reported injuries.

Residents are reminded to never leaves candles or cooking unattended.