Person pulled from Georgian Bay pronounced deceased

Grey Bruce OPP is investigating after a person was removed from the water in Georgian Bay on Aug. 14.

OPP, fire and EMS all responded to a call just before 2 p.m. for a person who was “in distress in the water,” just off Grant Avenue in Meaford.

According to police, the person was removed from the water and pronounced deceased after life saving measures were unsuccessful.

The person has been identified as a 51-year-old from Etobicoke.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death but say it is not considered suspicious at this time.