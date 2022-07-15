Person of interest identified in weapons investigation

Investigators with London police have identified a person of interest in relation to a weapons investigation dating back to May.

Police say around 2 a.m. on May 27, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting that someone had fired a gun near the intersection of Richmond Street and Dufferin Avenue.

Police released a photo at the time of the incident and have now identified the person as Ahmed Abdalla Hashim of Toronto.

The 19-year-old is charged by way of warrant of arrest with several offences including pointing a firearm, discharge firearm with intent to wound or endanger life and occupy motor vehicle with firearm.

A 19-year-old from London has also been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Hashim are asked to contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).