'Person of interest' identified in string of break-ins on Saugeen First Nation
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 2:10PM EST
A suspect sought in a series of break and enters on Saugeen First Nation are seen in this image released by Grey-Bruce OPP.
LONDON, ONT. -- Grey-Bruce OPP say they have identified a person of interest in connection with a series of break and enters on Saugeen First Nation.
Police had released several photos on Tuesday in an attempt to locate a suspect.
They are thanking the public for their help in the case.
The call for information went out after 16 break and enters on the reserve since Sept. 1.