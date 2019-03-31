Featured
Person injured after vehicle and VIA train collide in Chatham
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 4:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 5:32PM EDT
A person has been rushed to hospital after a VIA train and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon in Chatham.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the tracks on Keil Drive as Train 76 from Windsor to Toronto hit a vehicle on the track.
The person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.
All staff and passengers on the train are safe.
Keil remains closed between Richmond and Park Avenue.
The investigation continues and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
Earlier this afternoon @CK_EMS had 1 Paramedic Unit respond to a train vs car collision in the Keil Drive South Area between Richmond and Park. 1 critically injured patient was treated and transported by paramedics.— Chatham-Kent EMS (@CK_EMS) March 31, 2019