Person hit by vehicle in Sarnia listed in critical condition
Sarnia police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Sarnia police photo)
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 2:58PM EDT
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Lakeshore Road in Sarnia.
It happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Lakeshore Road.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bluewater Health for medical treatment.
Lakeshore Road was closed between Blackwell Side Road and Modeland Road for the investigation.
If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, they are asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861, ext 6152.