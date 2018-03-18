

CTV London





A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Lakeshore Road in Sarnia.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Lakeshore Road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bluewater Health for medical treatment.

Lakeshore Road was closed between Blackwell Side Road and Modeland Road for the investigation.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, they are asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861, ext 6152.