Person found in medical distress in London police cell
The London Police Service headquarters on Dundas Street in London, Ont. is seen in this file photo.
CTVNewLondon.ca
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 4:14PM EST
The Special Investigations Unit has been notified after a person was found in medical distress in the detention unit at London police headquarters.
Paramedics were called to the police station on Adelaide Street about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a person in custody was in medical distress inside a cell.
The person was taken to hospital.
As the SIU is investigating, London police say there will be no further comment.