The Special Investigations Unit has been notified after a person was found in medical distress in the detention unit at London police headquarters.

Paramedics were called to the police station on Adelaide Street about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a person in custody was in medical distress inside a cell.

The person was taken to hospital.

As the SIU is investigating, London police say there will be no further comment.