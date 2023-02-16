Permanent Carepoint consumption and treatment site to open week of Feb. 27

The permanent location of the Carepoint consumption and treatment site is slated to open during the last week of February, various local healthcare providers announced on Thursday.

According to a release, the Regional HIV/AIDS (RHAC) Connection, in partnership with the London Intercommunity Health Centre (LIHC) and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced on Thursday that the new permanent location of the Carepoint consumption site is scheduled to open the week of Feb. 27 to March 1.

“The project to renovate the space at 446 York St. and create a permanent supervised consumption and treatment site comes at a critical time for our community,” said Dr. Alex Summers, medical officer of health with the MLHU. “The consumption and treatment model that has been the backbone of Carepoint has a proven history of saving lives and linking people to the supports they need.”

Like many other cities and communities, London has been dealing with its own “challenging” opioid and overdose crisis which has been compounded by a more potent drug supply.

“The program is a vital lifesaving service and wraparound support for many of London’s most marginalized citizens and remains a critical part of the care continuum in our community,” the release reads.

The project initially commenced in May of 2022, and Carepoint has been operating out of a temporary trailer on the property front at 446 York St. since the end of June 2022.

“We have been very eager for the construction work to be completed so we can provide this vital life-saving service in a well-designed and welcoming space as we continue to respond to London’s opioid /overdose crisis,” said Sonja Burke, director of harm reduction services at RHAC.

The transition has “helped to orient service users to the intended long-term location of the program,” providing service from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week.

With the opening of the permanent Carepoint site only weeks away, local healthcare providers are ready to get to work.

"Establishing a permanent consumption and treatment service site is a testament to what is possible when we come together to support the needs of our most marginalized community members,” said Scott Courtice, LIHC executive director. "The new facility will continue to save lives and will enhance our ability to support Londoners with wrap around medical and social services."

$1.795 million in capital funding was provided by Ontario Ministry of Health for the project, with a total price tag of $2.2 million. RHAC secured the balance of the required investment.