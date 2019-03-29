

Emma Fairgrieve, CTV London





Mr. Worldwide, better known as Pitbull, has joined the headliners for START.ca Rock the Park.

Alongside Pitbull, T-Pain and Flo Rida will perform at Harris Park on Saturday, July 13.

The four-day long festival is London’s biggest music festival and each night will feature different artists.

July 10 is BX93 Night where they will feature Old Dominion, James Barker Band and David Lee Murphy, to name a few.

July 11 is Metal Night featuring Five Finger Death Punch, In this Moment and Killswitch along with other performances.

July 12 is Flashback Friday. The already sold out event will feature Snoop Dogg, Ma$e, Shaggy and more.

Tickets for Saturday's event have not yet on sale.