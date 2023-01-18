'Perfect storm' driving $9.3M increase to MLPS ambulance budget

There appears to be little city council can do to curb a multi-million dollar budget increase required by the Middlesex London Paramedic Service (MLPS).

The paramedic service is seeking a 17.9 per cent increase to its budget this year — totalling $9.3 million dollars.

The cost is divided between the province, Middlesex County, and City of London. The city’s share would be more than $5.5 million.

On Tuesday, MLPS Chief Neal Roberts explained to city council that the 2023 budget increase is based on skyrocketing demand and emergency room backlogs.

“It’s a perfect storm of offload delay increase, call volume increase, acuity of the patients and the demands on our system not slowing down,” Roberts explained.

Offload delays occur when paramedics wait longer than 30 minutes to transfer their patient to the care of a busy emergency room.

The cumulative impact of delays keep ambulances off the streets, constituting an average loss of five, 24-hour ambulances from the 9-1-1 system each day.

At the same time, calls for ambulance service are up nine per cent over 2021.

MLPS has advocated for long-term solutions that require the province’s backing:

“Community paramedics” can offer less urgent, proactive care that reduces calls to 9-1-1

Apilot project permitting paramedics to “treat and release” less serious patients would reduce unnecessary trips to the emergency room

Funding for 24-hour offload delay nurses at London Health Sciences Centre (currently 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) would get ambulances back on the streets

Mayor Josh Morgan told colleagues that efforts to lobby the provincial government will continue.

“I don’t think we can lose our focus on trying to create those innovative changes that the service has pitched to the provincial government, with the support of the city of London as a major funder, to change the way that the service works,” said Morgan.

City council will deliberate updates to the 2023 budget on Jan. 25.