'Perfect storm' driving $9.3M increase to MLPS ambulance budget

CTV News file image of a Middlesex London Paramedic Service ambulance on Dundas Place. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) CTV News file image of a Middlesex London Paramedic Service ambulance on Dundas Place. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Top Ukraine officials dead in Kyiv helicopter crash that kills 18

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said. There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver