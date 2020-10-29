LONDON, ONT. -- The number of people wanting to get a flu shot is up, and the demand means it could take longer to get your vaccination.

Western University opened it’s doors Thursday at the Recreation Centre on campus allowing students, staff and faculty flu shots until Nov. 12.

“In the past we would expect to see about 1,000 people, this year we'll likely double that number,” said Matt Mills, director of Health Safety at Western.

First-year students Miranda Veroba and Blythe Hillpert didn’t wait long to get their shots.

“I just wanted to get the flu shot to kind of be as safe as I can this year, take precautions and try to avoid you know any sort of illness,” said Veroba.

Hillpert said she feels the same, “I think COVID just like reminded me that it's important to go get the flu shot and to keep everyone around us safe.”

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says despite the demand there will be enough vaccine to go around.

“We don’t have a shortage this year, it’s just that the supply comes out over weeks. It doesn’t all come out right away,” said the Middlesex-London Health Unit's Dr. Chris Mackie.

Besides helping with COVID-19 testing, the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service is also providing vaccine shots to those with limited access.

“Our team will be able to go mobile and out to the marginalized or vulnerable populations and help to deliver these flu shots to the individuals where they are,” said Dustin Carter, a superintendent with the service.

This is the second year that area paramedics have been involved in the mobile influenza vaccine clinics.

“Right now we have 16 sites that were scheduled to go to run influenza vaccine clinics, those being shelters, group homes, senior residences.” said Carter.

Mackie added that because of wait times, people need to be patient.

“As long as you’re calling around and checking beforehand, you should be able to get it from pharmacies in the area or, of course, through your family doctor as well.”