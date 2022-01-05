People feeling the weight of new restrictions, closures in Ontario

Living through the COVID-19 pandemic for two years has had detrimental effects on business owners and the public, financially and emotionally.

Beginning Jan 5, Ontario returned to a modified version of Step 2 of the roadmap to reopen.

New restrictions include reduced capacity in retail settings, personal care services and public libraries. All will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

While museums, theatres and indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, will be closed.

Gyms are one of many businesses hit hard during the pandemic as they are being ordered to shut their doors once again.

Tommy Caldwell, the owner of Hybrid Fitness in London Ont., told CTV News that it’s frustrating having to close their business for the fourth time.

“I hate to say it but I’m somewhat emotionally dead on the issue now because I’ve already played out the worst-case scenario so many times,” he said.

The closure comes as a disappointment for frequent gym-goers as well, who often use fitness as a way to support their mental wellbeing.

“It’s not good to prevent adults from going to a place that is so important to them both physically and mentally,” Caldwell added.

He also believes recreational facilities are just as important for kids who use sports and those facilities for social interaction.

While some local businesses are currently receiving little to no financial support, Graham Henderson, the CEO of the London Chamber Of Commerce said local businesses are struggling to hold on through another lockdown.

“The government well knows businesses are tapped out financially and well we’re all tapped out emotionally.”

Henderson is hoping the province will provide new relief packages to the business community.

“People had resources, emotional and financial that they don’t now. Therefore, outmoded relief packages, some of which are focused on tax rebates. That’s not going to cut it,” said Henderson.

As the psychological impact of living through a pandemic can be difficult, University of Toronto psychology Professor Steve Joordens, suggests small ways to cope.

“Things that make us laugh, sing, dance, or social connection are very important. You have to start thinking of these as medicine because they are.”

Joordens also suggests reaching out to help others who are feeling isolated during this time.

“We need a break. When we’re under chronic anxiety, cortisol and adrenaline is released and if we stay on that trajectory for too long we start to crash.”