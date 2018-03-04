Featured
Pellet gun fired at Norfolk County man
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 12:34PM EST
A Norfolk County man says two youths shot at him with a pellet gun.
OPP received the complaint last Tuesday but the incident occurred the day before.
The man says the youths were firing a pellet gun on his Windham property Monday evening.
He confronted them and that’s when the pellet gun was fired.
The man claimed he had been struck by a pellet but the OPP says he wasn’t hurt.
They’re asking parents to speak to their children about trespassing.