WINGHAM, ONT. -- The South Bruce Blades are showing their community they care this holiday season.

The peewee hockey team has been busy this hockey season, not only scoring goals, but collecting food for the local food bank.

They’ve been going door to door in Teeswater and Mildmay, collecting food. They loaded up three pickup trucks this morning, bound for the Walkerton & District Food Bank.

The team’s efforts are part of their push towards winning the Good Deeds Cup.

It’s a national contest sponsored by Chevrolet to inspire hockey teams to “do good” in their communities.