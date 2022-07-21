Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments available starting July 28

Later this month, parents and caregivers of young children will be able to book appointments for their children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) Thursday, parents and caregivers will be able to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments for their children starting July 28 at 8 a.m.

The appointments will be available for children between the ages of six months and five years old.

The MLHU said lower-dose Moderna vaccines will be available at its mass vaccination clinics at the Western Fair District Agriplex and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges, Ont.

“We expect there are a lot of parents and caregivers who want ensure their children are as protected against COVID-19 as they can be,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU medical officer of health. “Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way for families to make sure their children get optimal protection against the virus.”

The health unit cautions that it expects demand for appointments to be high, and that it may be necessary to book an appointment several days in advance due to availability.

In addition, pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can only be administered two weeks before or after a child receives any other type of vaccine.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked on the MLHU website.