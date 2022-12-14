Pedestrians struck in London’s southwest end

Charges are pending after two pedestrians were struck in southwest London, according to police.

Witnesses say a female pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Commissioners Road West where it intersects with Andover Drive to the south and Beachwood Avenue to the north.

The witness told CTV News a vehicle turning right from Andover Drive struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street.

CTV News witnessed an ambulance transport one person with a police escort.

It is unclear how serious the injuries to the pedestrian are, but the witness said the female did get up on her own after the crash.

Most emergency vehicles had cleared the scene by 8:40 a.m.