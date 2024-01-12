LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian taken to hospital following overnight crash

    A shoe sits in the southbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway at the scene of a collision between a transport truck and a pedestrian. Jan 12, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) A shoe sits in the southbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway at the scene of a collision between a transport truck and a pedestrian. Jan 12, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight crash in London.

    Around 2 a.m., police responded to the scene on Veterans Memorial Parkway just north of Hamilton Road after a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway.

    According to police, a man was taken to hospital by EMS where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

    The driver involved in the incident remained on scene.

    Veterans Memorial parkway remains closed from River Road to Hamilton Road. The opening time is unknown.

    A police van is parked near a transport truck at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Jan 12, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

