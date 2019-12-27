LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police were called to Dundas and Beale streets on Friday morning for a collision involving a pedestrian.

A 42-year-old woman was reportedly walking west on Dundas when she was struck by a westbound car shortly before 7 a.m.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are reminding pedestrians to stay alert, wear reflective clothing and use sidewalks. When a sidewalk isn't available, pedestrians should walk close to the curb in the opposite direction from traffic.

Drivers are also reminded to be aware of their surroundings.

No charges have been laid against the driver or pedestrian at this time.