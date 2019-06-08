

CTV London





A pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck late Friday night in northeast London.

Just before midnight, police were called to the intersection of Huron and Adelaide.

Michael Laviolette, 28, of London was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since succumbed to them and pronounced dead.

Laviolette's organs have been donated as per his wishes.

No word if charges will be laid.

The investigation continues.