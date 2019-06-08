Featured
Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after being struck by vehicle
File
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 1:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 11:27AM EDT
A pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck late Friday night in northeast London.
Just before midnight, police were called to the intersection of Huron and Adelaide.
Michael Laviolette, 28, of London was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since succumbed to them and pronounced dead.
Laviolette's organs have been donated as per his wishes.
No word if charges will be laid.
The investigation continues.