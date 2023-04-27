Pedestrian stuck in Middlesex County, no charges will be laid

One person is on hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, OPP, EMS and fire responded to Elginfield Road and Centre Road in North Middlesex for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to hospital and the driver of a commercial vehicle was not hurt.

The intersection we closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

No charges will be laid.