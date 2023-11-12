LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian struck: serious motor vehicle collision in North London Sunday

    (CTV News file photo)

    London Police closed a section of Adelaide Street Sunday evening as they investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

    At 5:30pm police responded to Adelaide St. North near Glenora Drive after reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

    Police asked motorists to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation however, the street has now reopened.

    The London Police Forensic Identification Unit had a drone flying over the area as they conducted their investigation. 

