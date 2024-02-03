Pedestrian struck in 'serious' collision Saturday
A crash within sight of London's largest hospital has left a pedestrian injured.
Just after 6pm Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road.
Police closed off the area for what they're calling a 'serious collision'.
A mobility device could be seen laying on its side at the centre of a wide investigative area.
Crash reconstruction teams have been on the site throughout the evening.
Police say the vehicle allegedly involved remained a the scene.
Motorists are being asked to stay clear of the area.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minister sorry for 'crappy piece of land' remark that angered pro-Palestinian groups
B.C. Premier David Eby says Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson needs to "repair the damage" caused by her comments that Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," angering pro-Palestinian groups and triggering calls for her resignation.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
U.S., Britain strike Yemen's Houthis in a new wave, retaliating for attacks by Iran-backed militants
The United States and Britain struck 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday in a second wave of assaults meant to further disable Iran-backed groups that have relentlessly attacked American and international interests in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.
'Global concern': High stakes for Canada to have role in widening U.S.-Iran conflict, experts say
Canada will likely have a role in supporting the United States with its retaliatory attacks against Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq following a deadly drone strike against U.S. troops last weekend in Jordan, say some Canadian analysts.
Cancellations and closures amid heavy snowfall in the Maritimes
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
MAID expansion delay 'categorically' not a political move: justice minister
Canada's justice minister and attorney general insists the decision to further delay changes to medical assistance in dying legislation was not politically motivated and that the federal government expects the provinces to use the extra time to ensure they're ready.
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Memorial bonspiel raises funds and awareness for youth mental health
The Elmira event is bringing curlers of all ages together in memory of a teen who passed too soon.
-
Woman prepares to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro after donating kidney
A Bright, Ont. woman is getting ready for the hike of a lifetime.
-
Police searching for female after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for a female after a stabbing that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Windsor
-
Snowmobilers sidestep the present to appreciate the past
It has not been a winter of fun for snowmobilers
-
Local hunters charged after shooting moose from motorboat
Three men from Chatham-Kent and Essex have been fined thousands of dollars after shooting a moose from a motorboat while on a hunt in northern Ontario in October of 2022.
-
'Families building bonds': Knobby's Kids enjoys record enrollment
Knobby's Kids, a free hockey and skating program, joined up with the Windsor Spitfires for a free skate Saturday afternoon at the WFCU Centre.
Barrie
-
Winter events adapt as mild temperatures persist in Simcoe County
The sunny conditions and mild temperatures have forced several winter events in the region to adapt this weekend by moving from ice to pavement or outdoors to indoors.
-
Lieutenant-governor helping to kick off Orillia Winter Games
The Sunshine City is getting set for the return of the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, with a high-profile guest coming to help with the kickoff.
-
Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents
Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Citizens organize own search for missing Sudbury councillor
Dozens of volunteer head off in all parts of the city and beyond as part of a citizens search team looking for missing Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Wikwemikong man charged with 1st-degree murder following fatal stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury's Donovan community Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds attend opening day of Winterlude’s Snowflake Kingdom
It may be a day later than expected, but Snowflake Kingdom is back on.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing man
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.
-
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
BLACK HISTORY MONTH Black-owned Ottawa restaurants showcase their tastiest dishes
Black-owned restaurants are very much a part of the food scene in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Victim rushed to hospital following possible drive-by shooting in North York
A victim has been rushed to the hospital following a possible drive-by shooting in North York.
-
3 injured after driver crashes vehicle into a tree in Scarborough on Saturday night
Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after the driver of a BMW crashed into a tree in Scarborough.
-
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday.
Montreal
-
17-year-old stabbed in group attack: Montreal police
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after he was stabbed in an altercation involving multiple people in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood.
-
Quebecers take to the streets to defend lease transfers
Protestors took to the streets of Montreal's Rosemont-Petite-Patrie borough on Saturday in defence of tenants' rights to use lease transfer to limit rent increases.
-
Mexican bakery in Montreal a testament to community support
Carlota Boulangerie Mexicaine is a thriving business that almost never was, but thanks to support from Montreal's Mexican community business is booming.
Atlantic
-
Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes
As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days.
-
New Brunswick Weightlifting Championships qualifier brings out athletes from 17 to 77 years old
While it might look like pure strength is at the heart of weightlifting, New Brunswick athletes show that it really starts with unwavering determination.
-
Pancake breakfast kicks off Winter Carnival in Riverview, N.B.
Riverview’s Winter Carnival is officially in full swing with the Bethel Presbyterian Church helping kick off the first full day of festivities with its annual pancake breakfast.
Winnipeg
-
Dozens take part in world’s longest-running racquetball tournament in Winnipeg
The world’s longest-running racquetball tournament is on in Winnipeg this weekend.
-
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to two Friday evening fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Friday evening following a pair of fires that began less than an hour apart.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of Albertans protest ‘uninformed’ provincial gender policies
Hundreds of Albertans took to the streets in Calgary and Edmonton Saturday to show their support for the transgender community.
-
Police investigating shooting and crash in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired along 42 Avenue S.E.
-
Snowfall warning issued for southern Alberta, including Okotoks, Canmore, Bassano area
A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of southern Alberta by Environment Canada.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds protest UCP's gender policies, call narrative 'misinformed, untrue and unjust'
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
'I'm really proud': Teens assist cancer research with basketball tournament
Hundreds of young students were in Edmonton Saturday for one of the largest Junior High School basketball tournaments in Western Canada.
-
Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive
Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.
Vancouver
-
'He's a monster': Family outraged man who killed stepmom granted day parole
The family of a woman murdered by her stepson in Langley is outraged that the killer was granted day parole and will be living in the same community as some of the victim’s relatives.
-
Burnaby residents asked to check sheds as search for missing man continues
Police are asking residents of a Burnaby neighbourhood to check their yards, sheds and garages as the search for a missing 46-year-old man continues.
-
Senior killed in Abbotsford crash, other driver detained: police
An 84-year-old man has died after a “serious motor vehicle collision” in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.