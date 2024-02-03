Pedestrian struck in 'serious' collision Saturday

A crash within sight of London's largest hospital has left a pedestrian injured.

Just after 6pm Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road.

Police closed off the area for what they're calling a 'serious collision'.

A mobility device could be seen laying on its side at the centre of a wide investigative area.

Crash reconstruction teams have been on the site throughout the evening.

Police say the vehicle allegedly involved remained a the scene.

Motorists are being asked to stay clear of the area.