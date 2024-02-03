LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian struck in 'serious' collision Saturday

    Just after 6pm Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London) Just after 6pm Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London)
    Share

    A crash within sight of London's largest hospital has left a pedestrian injured.

    Just after 6pm Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road.

    Police closed off the area for what they're calling a 'serious collision'.

    A mobility device could be seen laying on its side at the centre of a wide investigative area.

    Crash reconstruction teams have been on the site throughout the evening.

    Police say the vehicle allegedly involved remained a the scene.

    Motorists are being asked to stay clear of the area. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News