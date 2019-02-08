Featured
Pedestrian struck in Sarnia passes away
CTV London
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 7:59AM EST
An 86-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Sarnia has died as a result of his injuries.
Andre Verstaen was struck on Confederation Line on Monday. He was taken to local hospital before being moved to London with life-threatening injuries.
Verstaen passed away as a result of his injuries on Wednesday.
Police say the driver involved stopped at the scene and assisted Verstaen.
The collision remains under investigation.