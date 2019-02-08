

CTV London





An 86-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Sarnia has died as a result of his injuries.

Andre Verstaen was struck on Confederation Line on Monday. He was taken to local hospital before being moved to London with life-threatening injuries.

Verstaen passed away as a result of his injuries on Wednesday.

Police say the driver involved stopped at the scene and assisted Verstaen.

The collision remains under investigation.