Pedestrian struck in Sarnia, no charges will be laid
No charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck in Sarnia on Wednesday night.
Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the area of Exmouth Street and Copland Road where the driver of a vehicle remained on scene after hitting a pedestrian.
According to police, the pedestrian, 29, was wearing all dark clothing at the time and didn’t use the designated cross walk.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle was not charged.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for takeoff in Atlanta
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
WATCH 'The year of cuts': Senior economist's prediction for 2024, after Bank of Canada decision
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, however it warned that it's still worried about the risk of inflation. One economist says although he expects cuts are coming in 2024, nothing is 'preordained.'
Manulife to offer Aeroplan points to group benefits members
Manulife Financial Corp. says it has reached a deal to offer Aeroplan loyalty points to group benefits members through its new digital platform.
'I didn't have that kind of money': Know your legal rights on rent increases
Many Canadians may be looking for ways to navigate rising rental costs, as well as what action to take when they suspect a landlord might be demanding more than they're permitted to.
Foreign interference inquiry signals plan to probe alleged meddling by India
The federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the last two general elections.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery
A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.
-
Crash damages hydro pole in Kitchener
Crews are on scene in Kitchener where a crash damaged a hydro pole Wednesday morning.
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
Windsor
-
Rescue made during downtown Windsor fire
Windsor fire crews have made a rescue while battling a blaze in downtown Windsor. Crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette Ave. near Erie Street around 7:30 a.m.
-
So-called 'flushable' wipes causing problems in Windsor sewers
The City of Windsor’s Public Works Department is urging residents to stop throwing so-called "flushable" wipes in the toilet.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Barrie
-
Former fire captain James Schwalm faces extensive preliminary hearing in wife's murder case
More than two weeks of court dates have been set aside for preliminary hearing of James Schwalm, a former fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year.
-
Human remains found in Adjala-Tosorontio believed to be missing Alliston man
An Alliston man who mysteriously disappeared over a week ago is believed to be dead after provincial police discovered a body over the weekend.
-
Fire crews rescue man trapped 30-feet below ground in Simcoe County
Adjala Tosorontio Fire and Emergency services were called to a technical rescue at a manufacturing facility Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Dangerous offender in Sudbury charged with more child exploitation charges
A Sudbury man deemed a dangerous offender, who has been barred from being around young people, is facing a list of new disturbing charges involving online child exploitation.
-
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
-
Nearly 2,000 blinds recalled in Canada due to strangulation hazard
Health Canada issued recalls for blinds from four companies over strangulation hazards in a matter of just two days.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING ‘Prolonged period of freezing rain’ expected to hit Ottawa tonight, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
Ottawa Hospital world's first to use smallest camera inside blood vessels to treat strokes
Physicians at The Ottawa Hospital are the first in the world to use the world’s smallest camera during a surgical procedure to treat strokes.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board rescheduling April PA Day due to solar eclipse risks
The Ottawa Catholic School Board is looking to reschedule its April professional activity due to the total solar eclipse, citing concerns about students looking at the sun during the "awe-inspiring event."
Toronto
-
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
-
Fallsview Casino hit with $70K fine after handing over $80K in chips to 'high risk' player: AGCO
Ontario's gambling watchdog has slapped a popular Niagara Falls casino with a fine after it allegedly allowed a “high-risk” player to exchange $80,000 in cash for chips and walk out without gambling.
-
Police issue arrest warrant for mother who allegedly abducted her three children
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Clarington mother who is accused of abducting her three children last month.
Montreal
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings from eastern Ontario into southwestern Quebec.
-
Legault says he wants to 'focus' on these five top priorities
In his first public appearance of the year, François Legault said he wanted to 'refocus' on his priorities and avoid 'distractions.' Legault named five priorities: education, health, the economy, the environment and Quebec identity.
Atlantic
-
Luck of the draw: Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
-
Tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by N.S. government
A Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
-
Safety board cites lack of crew knowledge on fire system after Atlantic Destiny investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is raising concerns about crew knowledge of fire suppression systems on vessels after it completed its investigation into the sinking of the Atlantic Destiny off the coast of Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
'I was disappointed': Backlog of health card applications cause for concern for Manitobans
A Manitoba health card holdup is leaving some with no other option but to pay out of pocket for medical care.
-
'A sandwich of ice': The Forks River Trail still closed due to mild weather
The Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to. This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.
-
One person in hospital, dog found deceased after house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Earl Grey area.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
A right-wing news commentator who was fired by Fox News last year is set to meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary.
-
New Bearspaw development up for debate at Rocky View County council
A new mixed-use development could bring hundreds of homes and stores to a community on the outskirts of Calgary.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
Edmonton
-
Police shoot 19-year-old woman involved in family dispute
A 19-year-old woman was shot by Edmonton police on Tuesday but is expected to survive.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Bridge to Nowhere' north of Fort McMurray reopened after bus fire
The passengers of a bus that caught fire Wednesday morning in northern Alberta were all able escape without getting hurt, Mounties say.
-
Highway 2A south of Blackfalds impassable due to crash at train tracks
A crash delayed traffic on Highway 2A south of Blackfalds Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver bus and SeaBus services resume after 48-hour strike ends
Bus and SeaBus services in Metro Vancouver resumed Wednesday morning after the end of a 48-hour strike by supervisors that ground Coast Mountain Bus Company routes to a standstill
-
Man dead after targeted shooting in Burnaby
A shooting in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday night has left one man dead, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
-
'Culture of fear' and 'ongoing sexual harassment' prompt changes at UBC ophthalmology program
A section of the University of British Columbia’s school of medicine has made sweeping changes following a damning report outlining bullying and sexual harassment of student eye doctors, CTV News has learned.