Pedestrian struck in Sarnia, no charges will be laid

No charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck in Sarnia on Wednesday night.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the area of Exmouth Street and Copland Road where the driver of a vehicle remained on scene after hitting a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian, 29, was wearing all dark clothing at the time and didn’t use the designated cross walk.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle was not charged.