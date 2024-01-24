LONDON
London

    Pedestrian struck in Sarnia, no charges will be laid

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    No charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck in Sarnia on Wednesday night.

    Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to the area of Exmouth Street and Copland Road where the driver of a vehicle remained on scene after hitting a pedestrian.

    According to police, the pedestrian, 29, was wearing all dark clothing at the time and didn’t use the designated cross walk.

    He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle was not charged.

