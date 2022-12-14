Pedestrian Struck in London’s southwest end
Witnesses say a female pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.
The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Commissioners Road West where it intersects with Andover Drive to the south and Beachwood Avenue to the north.
The witness told CTV News a vehicle turning right from Andover Drive struck the pedestrian who was trying to cross the street.
CTV News witnessed an ambulance transport one person with a police escort.
It is unclear how serious the injuries to the pedestrian are, but the witness said the female did get up on her own after the crash.
Most emergency vehicles had cleared the scene by 8:40 a.m.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is addressing his federal caucus on Wednesday morning.
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
U.S. Space Force establishes first foreign command in South Korea as threat from North grows
The U.S. military activated its first Space Force command on foreign soil on Wednesday in South Korea, with the unit's new commander saying he is ready to face any threat in the region.
Sandy Hook parents push for changes in the decade since the school shooting
Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six adults, parents of the victims continue to push for changes.
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Are these Canada's most child-friendly cities? List ranks 51
A recently published list ranks 51 Canadian cities according to how child-friendly they are, with Quebec City at the top as the best city to raise children.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
Stratford, Ont. teen pleads guilty to manslaughter
An 18-year-old Stratford man pleaded guilty in connection with the spring 2022 stabbing death of Zachary Hartman, a musician from Exeter.
-
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
Windsor
-
SIU clears Windsor police officer in shooting death
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation after a man was shot and killed by a police officer this past summer.
-
Police arrest Blenheim man for identity fraud
A Blenheim man is charged for allegedly using someone else’s identification to open a bank account.
-
Special weather statement in effect
A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada issues weather alert for approaching snowstorm
Environment Canada has released a special weather alert in advance of a winter weather wallop expected to arrive Thursday.
-
Elmvale business suffers damages after evening fire
No injuries were reported after a fire at an Elmvale business Tuesday evening.
-
Coldwater, Ont. man arrested in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
A 59-year-old Coldwater, Ont. man faces charges after police say two female victims alleged historical sexual assaults happened in Georgina.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Weather alerts and extreme cold warnings in northern Ontario
As wintery weather settles in across northern Ontario, weather alerts have been issued for several communities due to extremely cold temperatures, strong wind gusts and snow.
-
Trip to meet online friend turns into nightmare for Sudbury man
A Sudbury man who went to Blind River to spend a night with a girl he had been chatting with online was later raped, court documents of the criminal trial show.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
No injuries in major barn fire in rural east Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after an abandoned barn full of hay burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in rural east Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa city council to vote on budget directions in final meeting of 2022
The final Ottawa city council meeting of 2022 will take place today and next year’s budget is high on the agenda.
Toronto
-
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has cancelled 279 surgeries since the ramp-down order went out in mid-November. As the wait-list increases, so does staff anxiety.
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Naloxone kits to be required in 'high risk' Ontario businesses starting June 2023
Ontario businesses deemed to be "high risk” settings in which opioid overdoses could take place will be required to have a Naloxone kit on-site beginning June 1, 2023, the government announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snowstorm of the season heading to Montreal area
A massive storm that is sweeping across the United States is moving toward southern Quebec and could bring the first snowstorm of the season to the Montreal area.
-
Montreal police meet with 87-year-old man in connection with hit-and-run that struck baby in stroller
Montreal police have met with an 87-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run where a one-year-old baby was struck in Montreal's Outremont borough.
Atlantic
-
Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.
Motorists can expect a messy commute Wednesday morning as heavy snowfall moves into P.E.I. and New Brunswick.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school cancellations and closures for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
-
Transport Canada must be 'more vigilant,' relatives say two years after N.S. sinking
Two years after the sinking of the Chief William Saulis, relatives of the victims say Dec. 15 is a date that provokes painful memories, unanswered questions and frustration over a Transportation Safety Board investigation that still hasn't officially delivered its findings.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs
Kevin Klein has been elected the new MLA for Kirkfield Park, maintaining the seat for the PCs.
-
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America
Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
Calgary
-
Poverty, safety among top concerns for Calgarians: report
The annual Quality of Life Report from the Calgary Foundation suggests a growing percentage of Calgarians are concerned with the rate of poverty and safety in the city.
-
Calgary's wastewater is now being tested for flu and RSV cases
Deep in south Calgary, on the site of a sprawling wastewater treatment plant, a small group of researchers are now tracking the spread of influenza and RSV in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another cold snap on the way for Alberta
Get that last-minute holiday shopping done before the cold snap arrives.
Edmonton
-
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is addressing his federal caucus on Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver company says it can demonstrate fusion technology at power plant scale by 2027
On the heels of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion at a lab in California, the CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion says his company is on track to demonstrate the real-world possibilities of the clean energy technology at the power plant level by the year 2027.
-
Surrey council votes to scrap police transition, B.C. public safety minister responds
Surrey city council voted 6-3 to reinstate the RCMP and to stop the transition to a municipal police force Monday night.
-
'My kids are in there': B.C. mom describes car being stolen while children were inside
A vehicle with two children inside was stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.