Advertisement
Pedestrian struck in early morning crash on Richmond Row
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 6:11AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 8:19AM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Richmond Row was closed for several hours early Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck.
The crash happened shortly after 12 a.m.
The person's injuries are described to be non life-threatening.
Richmond Street had to be shut down between Oxford and Piccadilly streets for roughly three hours for the investigation.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area at the time.