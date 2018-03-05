Featured
Pedestrian struck during hit-and-run on Oxford Street
Hit-and-run-suspect vehicle in London Ont. on March 5, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 8:40AM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 2:27PM EST
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck during a hit-and-run Monday morning.
The collision happened around 8:10 a.m.
Police say the woman was crossing Oxford Street at Quebec Street when she was struck by a westbound truck.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford F-150 crew cab with a black tonneau cover.
Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening.
Contact police if you have any information.