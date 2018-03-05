

CTV London





A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck during a hit-and-run Monday morning.

The collision happened around 8:10 a.m.

Police say the woman was crossing Oxford Street at Quebec Street when she was struck by a westbound truck.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford F-150 crew cab with a black tonneau cover.

Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

Contact police if you have any information.