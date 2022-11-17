Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hospital, driver charged

A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after a collision in London’s east end Wednesday night.

London police continue to investigate the crash that took place around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Cheapside Street and Farnsborough Crescent involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Cheapside Street was closed for several hours as police investigated. The road has since reopened.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics and remains in life-threatening condition.

Police have charged a 19-year-old driver with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Police say the accused is expected to appear in court in January in relation to the charges.