An 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a school bus Thursday morning.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. on Norfolk Street North in Simcoe.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street at a crosswalk when a school bus attempting to turn onto the street and struck him.

There were about 20 students on board at the time, but no one on the bus was injured.

Police say charges are pending.