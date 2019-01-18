Featured
Pedestrian struck at Commissioners and Wonderland
Police have closed all lanes on Commissioners Road West, east of Wonderland Road, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Friday afternoon.
Early reports indicated the pedestrian was without vital signs and CPR was being performed at the scene.
There have been no further updates on the condition of the 63-year-old man who was struck.
He was reportedly using a mobility scooter at the time of the collision.
Investigators say a vehicle was heading eastbound on Commissioners when the collision occurred.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt and there were no passengers in the car.
London police are asking drivers to avoid the area as all lanes on Commissioners from Wonderland to Topping Lane are expected to remain closed for several hours.
The investigation continues.