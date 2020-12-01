LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a car Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Hamilton Road near Rectory Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. after a vehicle traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene as emergency crews took the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton Road near Rectory Street remained closed for several hours while officers continued to investigate.

The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.