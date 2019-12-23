WINGHAM, ONT. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a transport truck near Meaford on Monday afternoon.

The OPP say a pedestrian was struck around 1 p.m. on Highway 26 near Meaford.

The pedestrian was taken from the scene via ambulance, but died in hospital.

Police aren’t saying whether the pedestrian was a man or woman yet, and also can’t yet say what led to the collision.

Offiers remained scene trying to piece together what led to the deadly crash.